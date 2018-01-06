4 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Four people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent shooting happened early Saturday on the Near West Side. A 31-year-old man was walking in an alley about 2:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and fired shots before running away, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot seven times – twice in the right leg, once in the left leg and twice in each arm – and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Nearly two hours before that, a 30-year-old man was shot in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood. He was inside a vehicle at 12:32 a.m. in the 2800 block of North California when another vehicle pulled alongside his and someone inside started shooting, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the back and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Another man was shot Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 27-year-old was shot in the right arm and right leg about 8:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 26th, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The weekend’s first shooting happened more than an hour earlier in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 30-year-old man was shot in the back at 7:07 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Armitage, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Two people were killed and 24 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

