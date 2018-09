41-year-old driver wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night as he drove in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 41-year-old was driving about 11:25 p.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when two gunmen approached him on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck multiple times in his arms and legs, and drove himself to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.