5 charged after stolen vehicles stopped on Eisenhower

Five people were charged after two stolen cars were pulled over Tuesday on the Eisenhower Expressway, stalling traffic during the evening commute.

The ramp from First Avenue to inbound Interstate 290 and two lanes of the inbound expressway were closed about 4:50 p.m. while suburban police officers conducted a traffic stop, according to Illinois State Police. Officers with the Maywood and Bellwood police departments conducted the traffic stop and several people were taken into custody.

Bellwood Police Chief Jiminez Allen said the stop involved two stolen vehicles. One of the cars had been taken from Bellwood while the other was stolen somewhere in Chicago.

Four men and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle, Allen said. They have all since been released.

All lanes were reopened about an hour after the stop, state police said.