5 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Bronzeville

Five people, including a 6-year-old girl, have been hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of high carbon monoxide readings just after midnight Tuesday in the 4800 block of South Evans Avenue, the fire department said.

Carbon monoxide levels on the first and second floors were 450 parts per million (ppm), while readings in the basement came in at 800 ppm, the fire department said. Carbon monoxide exposure is considered dangerous at levels above 70 ppm, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 6-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the fire department said. A 17-year-old boy, 45-year-old woman and 70-year-old woman were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition, and a 65-year-old man was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

Emergency crews opened windows to air out the building and reported the leak to the gas company, the fire department said.