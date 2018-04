51-year-old man shot to death in South Shore: police

A man was fatally shot Wednesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 51-year-old was shot in the side of the chest about 7:05 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Phillips, police said.

Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released information about the death.