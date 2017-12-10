$550K winning lottery ticket sold at Englewood gas station

A lottery ticket worth more than half a million dollars was sold this week at an Englewood neighborhood gas station on the South Side.

The “Lucky Day Lotto” ticket was sold at the Mobil gas station, 5500 S. Wells St., according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It matched all five numbers – 09 – 17 – 34 – 37 – 42 – in Tuesday’s evening drawing to win a $550,000 prize.

The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they can bring it to one of the Illinois Lottery’s five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. The winner has up to a year from the original drawing date to claim the prize.

The gas station will receive a bonus of $5,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.