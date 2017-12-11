57-year-old man shot to death in Hammond

A 57-year-old man was found fatally shot Monday morning in northwest Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was called just before 10 a.m. to a home in the 7000 block of Birch Avenue in Hammond, Indiana for a death investigation, the coroner’s office said.

John Horvat was found shot and pronounced dead at 11 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Horvat lived in the same block as where he was shot, the coroner’s office said.

Hammond police were not immediately available Monday night to provide additional information.