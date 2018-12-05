$5K reward for info on man last seen in NW Indiana a month ago

The family of a man reported missing over a month ago from northwest Indiana is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Terry Alan Fodemski, 64, was last seen on Nov. 2 and is missing from Crown Point, Indiana, according to a missing person alert from Indiana State Police and the Lake County sheriff’s office. A Silver alert was issued across the state on Nov. 12.

Fodemski “is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” authorities said. He left without his vehicle and medication, and family last heard from him Nov. 3.

Fodemski was described as a 6-foot-3 white man weighing about 190 pounds, police said. He has blonde hair with blue eyes and may be wearing a gray coat, a blue dress shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (219) 755-3346 or (219) 660-0023.