6 robberies reported on Near North Side

Six robberies were recently reported on the Near North Side, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Three to four men approached people on the street, pushed and punched them and then stole their personal belongings, police said.

The robberies happened:

• At 1:57 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 0-100 block of West Delware Place;

• At 3:10 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 0-100 block of West Chestnut Street;

• At 1:14 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 200 block of West Huron Street;

• At 8:50 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 800 block of North Dearborn Street;

• At 2:45 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 900 block of North State Street; and

• At 11:54 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 600 block of North Wells Street.

The robbers were described as three to four black men between 18 and 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-2 and weighing between 175 and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.