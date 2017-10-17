6 wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

At least six people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 11:50 p.m. in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. A 29-year-old man told investigators that he was walking in the 8000 block of South Ingleside when someone in a blue Buick fired shots, striking him in the left leg, according to Chicago Police. He later showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 8:50 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the head in the 200 block of North Mason in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where police initially said he was pronounced dead, but then said the man was revived and in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the side, leg and arm about 7:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Roscoe in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

At 5:58 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm in the 4700 block of West Lake in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

At 3:06 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in the 5900 block of West Madison in another Austin neighborhood attack, police said. He was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

The day’s first shooting happened minutes earlier in a separate incident in Austin. At 3:01 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was in the 700 block of North Pine when a dark-blue SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The woman was shot in the upper body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition.

Monday’s gun violence followed a weekend in which eight people were killed, including a 64-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet, and at least 11 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.