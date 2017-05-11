60-year-old woman with dementia missing from Logan Square

Police are looking for a 60-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and schizophrenia who went missing Thursday from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Rosie Bowie was last seen in the 2200 block of North Rockwell, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Bowie was described as a 5-foot-4, 165-pound African-American woman with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Bowie’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.