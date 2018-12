67-year-old woman struck by stray bullet in West Garfield Park

A 67-year-old woman was shot Thursday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when gunfire erupted and she was struck in the right leg by a stray bullet, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.