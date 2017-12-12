7-Eleven clerk shot, critically wounded alleged robber in Oak Park

A 7-Eleven clerk shot and critically wounded an alleged robber late Monday in west suburban Oak Park.

Police responded to an armed robbery about 11:30 p.m. at the convenience store in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue in Oak Park and found a man lying on the floor bleeding from the abdomen, according to village spokesman David Powers.

The store clerk told police he shot the man after three men threatened to rob the store, Powers said. One of the men was armed, according to the clerk.

The wounded man was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Powers said.

The other two alleged robbery suspects fled the scene, Powers said.