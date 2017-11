7-Eleven store robbed at gunpoint in Naperville

A 7-Eleven store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the store at Diehl Road and Route 59, Naperville Police said.

Two males entered the store and one, who wore a mask, pulled out a gun, police said. They demanded money and then ran south from the store. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.