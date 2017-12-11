77-year-old woman mauled to death by dog in Alsip

A 77-year-old woman was killed by a dog Monday afternoon in south suburban Alsip.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to a home at 11604 S. Komensky Ave. for a report of a person being attacked by a dog in the back yard, Alsip police said.

The dog, a 6-year-old pit bull, was aggressive when officers arrived and was killed, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman and the dog, which was described as a pet, both lived at the home. No other incidents or complaints involving the dog were previously reported to authorities.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release her identity Monday. An autopsy was expected Tuesday.