8 vehicles struck in Gage Park hit and run

Eight vehicles were hit when a car drove into oncoming traffic Wednesday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A Chevrolet Sonic, driven by a female, was traveling westbound about 11:05 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 55th Street when it crossed a medium and struck two vehicles, Chicago Police said.

The Sonic struck a Hondai and a Chevrolet Trailblazer, both driven by males traveling eastbound, who lost control of their vehicles and crashed into five parked vehicles.

The driver who caused the accident appeared to be speeding at the time of the crash and ran away from the scene, police said.

The driver of the Hondai, which rolled over after it was hit, also ran away from the scene. Police believe he was also speeding.

No injuries were reported.