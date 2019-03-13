84-year-old man reported missing from Park City may need medical help

An 84-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning after leaving an appointment in north suburban Park City may need medical attention.

Thomas G. Turnbull, of Grayslake, was last seen leaving the appointment about 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Greenleaf Street, according to an alert from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Turnbull has shown early signs of dementia and has other medical issues.

Turnbull is described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound man with gray hair and blue eyes, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen driving his silver 2015 Toyota Corolla with Illinois license plate number Y878881.

He does not have a cellphone with him, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Lake County sheriff’s office at (847) 549-5200.