Amid new allegations, Willow Creek reopens Bill Hybels probe: ‘We are sorry’

A day before new misconduct allegations surfaced against founding pastor Bill Hybels, Willow Creek Community Church leaders on Friday issued an apology for “not listening,” and said they would re-examine claims made by the women who have accused him of harassment.

“Over the last several weeks, we have been in a process of deep learning, seeking clarity, and building a path toward reconciliation,” elders of the suburban evangelical megachurch wrote in a statement issued to congregants. “Even though Bill is no longer in his role, our work to resolve any shadow of doubt in the trustworthiness of Willow Creek Community Church and its Elders is not done.

“We will examine allegations against Bill that have not been previously investigated by the Elder Board. We will respectfully reach out to each woman who has made an accusation, even if she has not brought her concerns directly to the Board,” the statement read.

Hybels, 66, abruptly announced his early retirement from Willow Creek earlier this month, denying any wrongdoing but saying the distraction of the claims was “hindering our elders and church staff.

“I realize now that in certain settings and circumstances in the past I communicated things that were perceived in ways I did not intend, at times making people feel uncomfortable,” Hybels said in his April 10 announcement.

Allegations of the pastor’s impropriety date back to the 1990s and came to light in a March investigation in the Chicago Tribune. They include “suggestive comments, extended hugs, an unwanted kiss and invitations to hotel rooms,” as well as “an allegation of a prolonged consensual affair with a married woman who later said her claim about the affair was not true.”

Six more women came forward with similar allegations in a Christianity Today report published on Saturday. Hybels and church officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

In their Friday statement to congregants, the church elders said there were “several areas where we could have served you better.

“With the benefit of hindsight, we see several aspects of our past work that we would have handled differently, and we have identified several areas of learning,” the statement read. “Moving forward, we have a renewed commitment to engaging well, listening deeply, and further developing a culture of transparency and accountability.”

The church said it plans to take the next 45 days to “methodically examine our church culture” and enhance policies “that support healthy and valuable working relationships between men and women.”

They also promised to “walk alongside Bill in stewarding his season of reflection well and are committed to working together on appropriate next steps with him.”

Willow Creek, now based in South Barrington, has grown to eight Chicago-area locations and is one of the largest evangelical churches in the country. Leaders say it draws 25,000 attendees each week at its locations in Chicago, Glenview, South Barrington, Crystal Lake, Huntley, Lincolnshire and Wheaton.

Here’s the text of the full letter sent to Willow Creek congregants: