Man, 28, missing from Chatham

Police are looking for a 28-year-old man who is missing from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Andre “Dre” Gatson was last seen Sunday and is known to frequent the area near East 83rd Street and East 87th Street between South King Drive and South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Gatson is described as a 5-foot-8 black man weighing about 150 pounds. He has tattoos of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox, police said.

He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket with several Chicago Bulls logos on it, a gray winter hat, dark colored pants and red gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area South Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 747-8274.