Girl, 15, missing from Austin neighborhood

Anteria Charles was last seen March 20, 2019 in the Austin neighborhood. | Chicago police

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Anteria Charles was last seen on March 20 in the 5300 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.

She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.