Girl, 15, missing from Austin neighborhood
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
Anteria Charles was last seen on March 20 in the 5300 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.
She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and 180 pounds, police said.
Anyone who knows her location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.