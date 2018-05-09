ATF agent released from hospital after Back of the Yards shooting

An ATF agent was shot in the head in the 4400 block of South Hermitage early Friday morning. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

An ATF agent who was shot in the face last week in Back of the Yards was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The agent was with officers from several law enforcement agencies early Friday conducting an investigation of illegal guns when they were “ambushed,” said Celinez Gomez, the special agent in charge of the Chicago field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The group was part of the Chicago Gun Crime Strike Force created last year to combat the city’s gun violence.

The agent was released from Stroger Hospital on Wednesday, days after Gomez said the agent would “make a full recovery.”

Ernesto Godinez, who turned 28 on Wednesday, was charged in the shooting and ordered held at his initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in Chicago.