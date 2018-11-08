Attempted kidnappers tried to force 15-year-old girl into van in Roseland

Police are warning residents of an attempted kidnapping Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 9:40 a.m., a 15-year-old girl was walking to school when a black minivan pulled up and a male wearing a mask got out and ordered the girl to get into the van in the 400 block of West 111th Street, according to Chicago police.

The girl ran to a safe passage worker and the van drove off, police said.

The van was driven by a male and had tinted windows and a broken taillight on the driver’s side. One of the males was wearing a black neoprene facemask and a blue jumpsuit. The other was wearing a black ski mask and all black clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.