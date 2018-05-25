Austin shooting leaves 2 men wounded

Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A 29-year-old and another man whose age wasn’t immediately known were on the sidewalk at 11:32 a.m. in the 900 block of North Massasoit when a white vehicle headed east on Augusta stopped at the corner with Massasoit, according to Chicago Police.

The front-seat passenger, described as a bald man wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, got out of the vehicle and started firing at the men, police said. The vehicle took off heading north on Massasoit after the shooting

The 29-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, while the other man was shot in the leg and back and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

Their conditions were not immediately known.