Authorities: 1 killed, 3 seriously injured in Little Village crash

A person was killed and at least three others were seriously injured Friday evening in a Little Village neighborhood crash on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened about 8:45 p.m. at Kostner and Ogden avenues, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics took two people to Mount Sinai Hospital and a third person to Stroger Hospital, the fire department said. All were in serious-to-critical condition.

A fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Chicago Police didn’t immediately provide information about the crash.

