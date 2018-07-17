Authorities identify woman found dead of assault after Englewood fire

Authorities identified a woman Tuesday whose body was found by emergency crews responding to a fire last week at an apartment building in Englewood.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 12:06 a.m. at an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 57th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford.

Ta’anda Hall, 38, was found dead in a bedroom on the second floor, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. She lived in the block.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries suffered in an assault, with burns and carbon monoxide poisoning from the fire listed as secondary causes, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

There did not appear to be any working smoke detectors going off in the building, Langford said. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Four units in the building were occupied and at least two adults and one child were displaced, Battalion Chief Patrick Kehoe said. No other injuries in the fire were reported.

Area South detectives were investigating the homicide.