Death of woman found after Englewood fire was a homicide: fire officials

A woman was killed in a fire early Thursday in an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 57th St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

The death of a woman found after an apartment fire early Thursday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a working fire in two-story apartment building at 12:06 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 57th Street and found flames blowing out of a second floor window, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford and Battalion Chief Patrick Kehoe.

A 38-year-old woman was found dead in a bedroom on the second floor, according to Chicago Police. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators determined her death was a homicide and the scene was turned over to police as a crime scene, according to the fire department.

Update on fire at 1304 west 57 street. Investigation has determined this death was a homicide. Turned over to police as a crime scene. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 12, 2018

Four units in the building were occupied and at least two adults and one child have been displaced, said Kehoe.

At least one smoke detector was located in the hallway of the building. It was not clear if it was working, or if there were any in the woman’s apartment, Kehoe said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death. Area South detectives were investigating.