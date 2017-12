Authorities investigate Gary homicide

Authorities were investigating the homicide of a teenage boy Wednesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Dylan Morgan, 17, died at 2:55 p.m. in the 7700 block of West 9th Avenue in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office. He lived in Hammond, Indiana.

His death was ruled a homicide, but the nature of his injuries was not revealed, pending further studies, the coroner’s office said.

Further details were not immediately available.