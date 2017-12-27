Authorities: Juvenile killed in Wilmington shooting

A child was shot to death Tuesday night in southwest suburban Wilmington, authorities said.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. with reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Water Street in unincorporated Wilmington, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office. They arrived to find an “unresponsive juvenile” with an apparent gunshot wound.

The juvenile, whose age and gender were not provided, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. The Will County coroner’s office has not released details about the death.

Further information was not immediately available.