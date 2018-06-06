Officers follow blood trail to find man shot in Back of the Yards

Chicago Police officers followed a trail of blood to find a man who was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was shot about 10:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Lowe, according to Chicago Police.

He ran to his home nearby and did not report the shooting to authorities, police said. Officers were sent to the block when the department’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology alerted them to the shooting.

Officers found a trail of blood and followed it to the man’s home, where an ambulance was called and he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.