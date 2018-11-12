$80K bail for man charged with striking 4 on sidewalk in Logan Square crash

A man fleeing a rear-end collision as he drove drunk early Saturday struck four people outside a Logan Square bar when he drove onto a sidewalk, according to prosecutors.

Brian Monge Sagastume, 20, of Wheeling, was ordered held on $80,000 bail during a hearing Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

One of the people Monge Sagastume struck had to have four of their toes amputated, another had the skin of their foot torn off and a third nearly bit off their own tongue, prosecutors said in court.

Monge Sagastume was driving off from an earlier crash while driving drunk, prosecutors said. About 2 a.m., he took off after rear-ending a vehicle, then crashed into a stop sign as he drove onto the sidewalk in the 2300 block of North Milwaukee and struck the four people.

The driver of the vehicle Monge Sagastume initially struck pulled behind him to block him from driving off again and a person working security at a nearby bar held him until officers arrived and took him into custody, prosecutors said. He was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.185.

Chicago police said two men, ages 33 and 27, were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment. A 27-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, while a 30-year-old man declined additional treatment at the scene.

Monge Sagastume was charged with felony counts of DUI and reckless driving, authorities said.

Monge Sagastume’s public defender said he has been working full-time at Home Depot and part-time at Target and has lived in Wheeling for years.

Judge Michael Clancy set Monge Sagastume’s bail and told him he was not allowed to drive without a valid license or consume alcohol if he posts bond.

His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 19.