Barack Obama back in Chicago this weekend for foundation summit

Former President Barack Obama headlines a Get Out The Vote rally Sunday Nov. 4, 2018.. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama returns to Chicago in a few days for the second annual Obama Foundation summit, at the Marriott Marquis near McCormick Place, on Sunday and Monday.

Obama was last in Chicago on Nov. 4, the Sunday before the mid-term election, to headline a rally for the Illinois Democratic ticket at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Participants include people involved in a variety of Obama Foundation programs, including the foundation’s fellows, scholars and Africa leaders as well as the Global Girls Alliance and My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

Besides Obama, other high-profile speakers at the summit — the theme is “Common Hope. Uncommon Stories” — will be author Dave Eggers; singer/actress Janelle Monae; historian Tara Westover; and Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.

“In bringing together this diverse group of emerging leaders, the Obama Foundation will continue the conversation it started at last year’s inaugural Summit on how individuals can come together to bring about positive change in their communities and around the world,” the foundation said in a statement.

Obama was not in Chicago on Tuesday for the the kick-off of Michelle Obama’s book tour for her memoir, “Becoming.”