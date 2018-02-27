Blown stroller tire mistaken for gunshot prompts lockdown at Skokie preschool

A blown stroller tire was mistaken for a gunshot or explosion Tuesday morning at a park district building in north suburban Skokie, prompting a lockdown at the facility and its preschool.

Police were called at 9:29 a.m. for reports of shots fired at the Devonshire Cultural Center, 2200 Greenwood St. in Skokie, according to a statement form Skokie police.

The Skokie Park District, which operates the center and its preschool, said in a statement that the facilities were placed on a lockdown after a “loud explosion” was reported.

Investigators searched the building and determined that “the source of the popping sound was an over-inflated stroller tire that had ruptured in a hallway within the facility,” police said.

No injuries were reported and there was no threat against the community center, police and park district officials said. Normal operations in the building resumed at 10:06 a.m.