Blue Line trains delayed by person on tracks near Grand

CTA Blue Line trains were running with delays Wednesday afternoon because of a person on the tracks near the Grand station.

Trains were halted at 1:44 p.m. because of an “unauthorized person on the tracks” near the Grand station, 502 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to a service alert from the Chicago Transit Authority.

CTA officials and police responded to reports of a person “on the right of way” near the station and were working to restore service, a CTA spokeswoman said.

As of 2:11 p.m., trains were moving again with residual delays, according to the transit agency.

Police and fire officials did not provide further details about the situation. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.