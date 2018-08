Body pulled from Chicago River near South Loop

A male's body was found Friday near the 300 block of West 18th Street. | Google Earth

A body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday evening near the South Loop.

The body was found at 8:01 p.m. near the 300 block of West 18th Street, according to Chicago Police.

It was the remains of a male, but his age wasn’t immediately known, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.