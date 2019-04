Boy, 13, shot in Roseland

A 13-year-old boy was shot in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The boy was shot in the legs and buttocks about 2:10 p.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.