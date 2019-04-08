Boy, 15, seriously hurt in South Shore shooting

A teenage boy was shot Monday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was walking shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Essex when someone got out of a gray sedan and fired at him, according to Chicago police. The shooter was described as a male with dreadlocks.

The boy was shot in the right leg and taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

