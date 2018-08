Boy, 15, shot in chest, seriously wounded in Lawndale

A teenage boy was seriously wounded Tuesday evening in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The 15-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 5:10 p.m. when someone walked up to him and opened fire in the 1300 block of South Harding, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the left side of his chest and taken in serious condition to Loretto Hospital, police said.