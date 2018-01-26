Boy, 15, shot in leg in Little Village

An officer searches for shell casings after a 15 year old boy was shot early Friday in the Little Village neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was walking on a sidewalk at 2:49 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 25th Street when a gray minivan pulled up and two males jumped out, according to Chicago Police. One of the males then pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking the boy in his left leg.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.