Boy, 16, charged with stealing vehicle at gunpoint in Lake View

A 16-year-old boy is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint on Monday in Lake View.

Officers saw the boy commit a minor traffic violation about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of South Throop and he sped away when officers tried to pull him over, according to Chicago police.

The boy, whose name was not released, was taken into custody during a foot pursuit after he crashed the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was found to have been stolen at gunpoint Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of West Byron, police said. The boy was also charged with armed carjackings on July 19 in the 4200 block of North Kenmore and Nov. 2 in the 4800 block of North Paulina.

He appeared in juvenile court Wednesday on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and single counts of receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing, according to police.