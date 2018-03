Boy, 16, shot in West Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in the West Side’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Erie Street, Chicago Police said.

The boy was shot in the back and then transported himself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, police said.

He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.