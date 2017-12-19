Boy, 17, charged with killing man, wounding teen in Austin shooting

Part of a glass bus shelter shattered during a shooting that left one teen wounded and another dead in the Austin neighborhood Monday morning. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a shooting that killed a man and wounded another teenager last week in the Austin neighborhood.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The 17-year-old shooter fired at Keayon Brooks, 18, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood and another 17-year-old boy at a bus shelter shortly after 9 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Division, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Brooks was shot multiple times and the 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, authorities said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where Brooks was pronounced dead.

Both teens shot were students at Youth Connection Charter School West, a charter school that gives a second chance to students ages 16 to 21 who previously dropped out of school.

The shooting happened steps from the school.