Boy, 17, charged with murder in shooting of Northside College Prep student

A 17-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in connection to the slaying of a Northside College Prep student this week on the Northwest Side, police said.

The teen, whose identity was not released because he is a minor, was handed the felony charge after allegedly gunning down Emanuel Gallegos, also 17, Monday evening in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Gallegos was about to get a haircut at a friend’s house when his life was cut short, said his father, Esteban Gallegos.

At 5:36 p.m., the Northside College Prep student was fatally wounded as he rode in a vehicle heading west in the 4400 block of West Addison Street, police said.

The shots came from a male standing on a corner near Schurz High School, a Chicago Public Schools campus at 3601 N. Milwaukee. Two other males were with the shooter and joined him in yelling gang slogans at Gallegos before opening fire, police said.

Gallegos was struck in the neck and rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Belmont Cragin.

On Wednesday, Chicago police circulated a picture of one of the suspects — a teenager they said was named “Luis.” It was not immediately known whether that male was the boy who was charged Thursday.

The 17-year-old was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 Block of West Belmont in Lake View following an investigation that identified him as Gallegos’ shooter, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

Gallegos, one of four siblings, grew up in the city, said his father.

He said that he couldn’t imagine why anyone would want to harm his son.

“He never had any problems with nobody,” Gallegos said.

