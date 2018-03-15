Boy, 17, charged with shooting man in Uptown

A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder for a shooting last week in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

The boy shot a 21-year-old man multiple times during an argument about 12:10 p.m. on March 8 in the 4500 block of North Magnolia, according to Chicago Police. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators identified the boy as the suspect in the shooting and Belmont District tactical officers arrested him about noon Wednesday in the 6000 block of North Claremont, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.