Boy, 17, grazed in Logan Square shooting

A boy was shot Wednesday in the 2100 block of North Kedzie. | Google Earth

A boy was shot Wednesday evening in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old was grazed in the abdomen about 7:55 p.m. when someone yelled at him and opened fire in the 2100 block of North Kedzie, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in good condition.