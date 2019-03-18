Boy, 17, shot while walking in Back of the Yards

A teenage boy was shot Monday afternoon in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was walking north about 1:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Peoria Street when two males walked past him on the sidewalk, according to Chicago police.

The suspects, who were also walking north, then turned around, pulled out handguns and started shooting at the boy, police said.

He was shot in the upper right thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.