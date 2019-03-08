Missing downstate Illinois woman found dead: police

Brooke Naylor, 19, went missing Sunday in downstate Illinois. Her body was found Friday evening, police said. | provided by Illinois State Police

A missing 19-year-old woman from downstate Illinois has been found dead, according to Illinois State Police.

The circumstances of her death have not been released.

Brooke Naylor went missing on Sunday in Harrisburg with her dog, police said in a statement. Her car was found abandoned later on Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop halfway between Illinois Route 142 and Illinois Route 1.

Naylor’s body was found Friday evening by a member of a search team south of Pot Hole Lane in rural Gallatin County, police said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday to determine a cause of death, police said.

“The Illinois State Police and the family would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for the generous donation of their time and resources during this exhaustive search,” state police said in a statement.

Police did not released additional information. The investigation into her death is ongoing.