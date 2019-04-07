BTS teases new single ‘Boy With Luv’ in music video featuring Halsey: WATCH

BTS is bringing its stadium tour to Soldier Field. | Big Hit Entertainment

The global pop music phenomenon BTS revealed the name of their new single in a “teaser” video released Sunday.

The song is titled “Boy With Luv” and features Halsey. It’s the first single off the group’s upcoming album “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

In the video teaser, Halsey walks out of a movie theater ticket booth and passes by the music group, stopping briefly to glance back at them. The theater marquis features the work “Persona.”

As of this writingh, the 46-second video had been watched more than five million mindblowing times.

The South Korean septet are set to play a pair of shows May 11-12 at Soldier Field.