Police issued a warning to residents of recent residential burglaries in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.
In each of the five incidents, someone entered a home through a window and took jewelry, Chicago police said.
The burglaries happened:
- Friday in the 8700 block of South Blackstone Avenue;
- Nov. 9 in the 8300 block of South Kenwood Avenue;
- Nov. 9 in the 8400 block of South Kimbark Avenue;
- Nov. 5 in the 1200 block of East 85th Street; and
- Oct. 2 in the 8600 block of South University Avenue.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8273.