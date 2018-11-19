Burglaries reported in Avalon Park

Police issued a warning to residents of recent residential burglaries in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In each of the five incidents, someone entered a home through a window and took jewelry, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

Friday in the 8700 block of South Blackstone Avenue;

Nov. 9 in the 8300 block of South Kenwood Avenue;

Nov. 9 in the 8400 block of South Kimbark Avenue;

Nov. 5 in the 1200 block of East 85th Street; and

Oct. 2 in the 8600 block of South University Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8273.