Burglars reported in South Shore: police

Chicago police were warning Far South Side residents about a series of burglaries reported this month in the South Shore neighborhood.

In December, at least four homes have been ransacked, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The burglar or group of burglars entered through the doors.

The incidents occurred:

about 11:23 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of East 73rd Street;

about 8 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 7300 block of South Ridgeland Avenue;

about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 7200 block of South Ridgeland Avenue; and

abou 12:52 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8380.