Chicago police were warning Far South Side residents about a series of burglaries reported this month in the South Shore neighborhood.
In December, at least four homes have been ransacked, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The burglar or group of burglars entered through the doors.
The incidents occurred:
- about 11:23 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of East 73rd Street;
- about 8 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 7300 block of South Ridgeland Avenue;
- about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 7200 block of South Ridgeland Avenue; and
- abou 12:52 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue.
Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8380.