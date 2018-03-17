Car fleeing police crashes in Lawndale, sends 9 to hospitals

A car fleeing police Saturday night crashed into multiple vehicles and injured nine people in the West Side’s Lawndale neighborhood.

In all, five adults and four children were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, Chicago Police said.

About 7:30 p.m., fire fighters responded to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Kostner Avenue for an accident involving four vehicles, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.

Four children and two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital, two adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and one adult was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, the department said.

That crash ended what began as car fleeing officers earlier in the evening, police said. About 7:05 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of South Springfield noticed and tried to pull over a car that matched the description of a wanted vehicle. But the driver of the car fled.

Police followed the car, a Chrysler 300, to the area of Fillmore Street and Kostner Avenue, where the driver ran a stop sign and struck into three vehicles, police said.

The two males who were fleeing police were also taken to hospitals, police said. Their ages were not released.

Charges against the two offenders were pending, police said.